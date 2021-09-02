Welcome to Fight Club!

Fight Club is for women who are ready and able to begin a new type of healing journey. Join the healing revolution.
Apply Now

Boxing + Yoga + Therapy
= Our Healing Revolution.

Kimiya International developed Fight Club as a way to address access, affordability and negative stigma surrounding post-traumatic healing, mental health and Self-care. The 12-week Dallas-based program combines boxing, yoga and counseling for women who are survivors of trauma.

Apply Now!
activenet registration checkout
46%
Access
of Americans report that they or someone they know drove more than an hour roundtrip to seek treatment.
42%
Affordability
of Americans saw cost and poor insurance coverage as the top barriers for accessing mental health care.
31%
Negative Stigma  
Nearly one-third of Americans have worried about others judging them when they told them they have sought mental health services.

Program Overview

Due to COVID-19, we have a hybrid model, with virtual yoga and counseling and in-person boxing (socially distanced with masks). There will also be opportunities for the women to engage safely throughout the semester. There is a service project at the end of the program with POETIC, which serves commercially and sexually exploited girls in Dallas. Our cohorts have up to 12 members.

notification alerts via activenet to member announcing closures

Criteria

Candidates for Fight Club are women over the age of 18 who have endured trauma as a result of human rights violations, including but not limited to: war, persecution or discrimination of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and freedom of speech, violence, domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual abuse, sexual assault, rape, poverty and incarceration. We work to rebuild the relationship with the Self through mind, body and spirit.

For your ability to heal, we ask that applicants are not currently living in an abusive home or relationship; they must not have attempted suicide in the past six months; applicants must be free of drug/substance abuse for at least six months. We request applicants who are comfortable reading, writing and speaking English, as classes and therapy will be conducted in English.

activenet registration checkout

Fall 2021 Cohort Dates

Fall 2021 applications are now open. We ask each woman to make an effort to attend every class and counseling session to graduate. Program tuition is $250. Scholarships are available.

Orientation: Thursday, September 2, 2021
Graduation: Saturday, December 4, 2021

  • Module 1: Sept. 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23
  • Module 2: Sept. 28, 30; Oct. 5, 7, 12, 14  
  • Module 3: Oct. 19, 21, 26, 28; Nov. 2, 4  
  • Module 4: Nov. 9, 11, 16, 18; 30; Dec. 2
    *Service Project: Dec. 1
Apply Now
notification alerts via activenet to member announcing closures

Community Partnerships

Fight Club is a community focused on post-trauma healing, extending beyond the classroom and into your life. Our partnership with Oak Cliff Aikikai allows our members to have free access to classes while actively enrolled in Fight Club. POETIC hosts our Fight service project.

Our non-profit is also a United Way Social Innovation Accelerator fellow.

Please contact us for sponsorship and partnership opportunities.

Email Us
reservation checkout for reserving an all purpose room, lockers or equipment

We're thankful for our amazing group of community partners.

About

Copyright © Kimiya International

Powered by RivalHouse

Quick Links
AboutOur TeamFight ClubBlogIn The News
Other
Contact UsDonate