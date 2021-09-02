Kimiya International developed Fight Club as a way to address access, affordability and negative stigma surrounding post-traumatic healing, mental health and Self-care. The 12-week Dallas-based program combines boxing, yoga and counseling for women who are survivors of trauma.
Due to COVID-19, we have a hybrid model, with virtual yoga and counseling and in-person boxing (socially distanced with masks). There will also be opportunities for the women to engage safely throughout the semester. There is a service project at the end of the program with POETIC, which serves commercially and sexually exploited girls in Dallas. Our cohorts have up to 12 members.
Candidates for Fight Club are women over the age of 18 who have endured trauma as a result of human rights violations, including but not limited to: war, persecution or discrimination of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and freedom of speech, violence, domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual abuse, sexual assault, rape, poverty and incarceration. We work to rebuild the relationship with the Self through mind, body and spirit.
For your ability to heal, we ask that applicants are not currently living in an abusive home or relationship; they must not have attempted suicide in the past six months; applicants must be free of drug/substance abuse for at least six months. We request applicants who are comfortable reading, writing and speaking English, as classes and therapy will be conducted in English.
Fall 2021 applications are now open. We ask each woman to make an effort to attend every class and counseling session to graduate. Program tuition is $250. Scholarships are available.
Orientation: Thursday, September 2, 2021
Graduation: Saturday, December 4, 2021
Fight Club is a community focused on post-trauma healing, extending beyond the classroom and into your life. Our partnership with Oak Cliff Aikikai allows our members to have free access to classes while actively enrolled in Fight Club. POETIC hosts our Fight service project.
Our non-profit is also a United Way Social Innovation Accelerator fellow.
Please contact us for sponsorship and partnership opportunities.