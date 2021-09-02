Criteria

Candidates for Fight Club are women over the age of 18 who have endured trauma as a result of human rights violations, including but not limited to: war, persecution or discrimination of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and freedom of speech, violence, domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual abuse, sexual assault, rape, poverty and incarceration. We work to rebuild the relationship with the Self through mind, body and spirit.



For your ability to heal, we ask that applicants are not currently living in an abusive home or relationship; they must not have attempted suicide in the past six months; applicants must be free of drug/substance abuse for at least six months. We request applicants who are comfortable reading, writing and speaking English, as classes and therapy will be conducted in English.